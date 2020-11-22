Nebraska shooting at Sonic restaurant leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded; suspect in custody: police

At least two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Nebraska on Saturday evening, according to police.

One suspect was taken into police custody following the gunfire at a Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue, Neb., a southern suburb of Omaha. Authorities said there was no indication of any additional suspects at this stage of the investigation.

"Officers discovered four victims with gunshot wounds," a release from the City of Bellevue Police Department said. "Two victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Two additional victims were determined to be deceased on the scene. The victims will be identified after completion of appropriate family notifications."

Bellevue police initially responded to reports of a possible bomb inside a truck in the parking lot of the restaurant before the call was changed to a shooting.

Witnesses reported a vehicle fire in the parking lot, which police have not addressed.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, including the Nebraska State Patrol, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and the Omaha Police Department's Crime Lab and Bomb Squad.

“We’re going to investigate this to the full extent, completely,” Bellevue police spokesman Andy Jashinske said at a news conference, according to WOWT-TV in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Bellevue lies about 10 miles south of Omaha along the Missouri River, which serves as the border between Nebraska and Iowa.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.