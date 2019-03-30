Suspect in shooting of Texas trooper arrested after standoff

A SWAT team on Saturday arrested a man suspected of shooting and wounding a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop before holing up in a suburban Dallas apartment for a 15-hour standoff, authorities said.

Bryan M. Cahill, of Frisco, was taken into custody shortly after 5 a.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Lonny Haschel, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, said in an email.

Once he's able, Cahill, 42, will be jailed on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer, he said.

Authorities say Cahill shot the trooper during a Friday afternoon traffic stop before fleeing to an apartment in Frisco. Haschel said Cahill fired shots at officers multiple times during the standoff, but that no one else was injured.

The wounded trooper underwent surgery and doctors said it "went well," Haschel said.

The apartment complex was still an active crime scene as of 7 a.m., he said.