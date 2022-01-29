Suspect identified in Milwaukee officer shooting was out on bond

A suspect charged in the Thursday shooting of a Milwaukee Police Department officer had multiple open felony cases and an active warrant against him, county documents show.

Jetrin Rodthong, 23, faces pending charges after the shooting and has several open felony cases dating back to 2020 in which he was charged with resisting or obstructing officers, bail jumping, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and drug possession, among others, and released on bond.

MPD Officer Herbert Davis, 26, was hospitalized after the shooting but has since been released.

"As much as we help the community, they’ll help us as well. It really means a lot," Davis said after he was released Friday, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee. "You expect that from your brothers and sisters, but you don’t know what you’re getting in certain situations."

Davis was responding to reports of an injured or sick person Thursday on the 2100 block of W. St. Paul Avenue and arrived at the location to discover a person slumped over in a vehicle, a press release states.

Once Davis approached the individual later identified as Rodthong, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with Davis.

Rodthong then apparently entered Davis' police vehicle, used the car to flee the scene, crashed into another motorist and attempted to evade officers on foot. Officers eventually caught up to him and apprehended him without incident.

Davis, Rodthong and the driver of the vehicle Rodthong crashed into were transported to a hospital for treatment. Rodthong has also been released with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The Milwaukee Police Department would like to thank the community members that stopped and remained at scene to help our wounded officer," MPD said in the press release. "We would also like to thank the Milwaukee Fire Department for providing prompt medical attention to our officer."

The MPD is leading an investigation into the case.

Thursday's shooting came amid a recent wave of violence against police officers. On Wednesday, a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot multiple times by a fleeing suspect. On Jan. 21, two New York Police Department officers were fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute. Two days later, Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Houston. Four days after that, three Houston officers were shot and wounded while pursuing a suspect.

Milwaukee recorded 23 murders — a 155% increase compared to nine homicides recorded during the same period last year — as of Monday, the medical examiner said .

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.