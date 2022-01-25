6 adults found dead in Milwaukee home identified, multiple-homicide investigation continues

Milwaukee officials have identified the six adults who police say were discovered dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residential home on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies of four males and one female were found around 3:45 p.m. inside the home near North 21st Street and West Wright Street during a welfare check, Milwaukee police have said. The body of a fifth male was later recovered from the home. Detectives are investigating the deaths as homicides.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Officer released the names of the victims Monday night.

The victims were identified as Charles Hardy, 42; Caleb Jordan, 23; Javoni Liddell, 31; Donta "Michael" Williams, 44; Michelle Williams, 49; and 43-year-old Donald Smith, FOX6 Milwaukee reported.

Reports from the medical examiner show that Michelle Williams, Donta "Michael" Williams and Donald Smith lived together in the home. Family confirmed to the station that Michelle and Donta were married. The relationships of the other victims were not immediately clear.

All six had suspected gunshot wounds and authorities were continuing to seek "unknown suspects," Police Sgt. Efrain Cornejo told Fox News Digital in an email on Monday.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive or about any suspects as of Tuesday morning.

The apparent murders come on the heels of a record-breaking year for homicides in Milwaukee County, where the medical examiner’s office confirmed in a Dec. 28 tweet that a record 220 killings were investigated in 2021.

As of Monday, Milwaukee County has recorded 23 murders – a 155% increase compared to nine homicides recorded during the same period last year, the medical examiner said.