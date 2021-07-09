Suspect in Atlanta-area golf-course murders in custody, facing multiple charges

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Suspect in Atlanta-area golf-course slayings captured, facing multiple charges

Authorities in Georgia say they have captured a suspect in connection with a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club in Cobb County near Atlanta last week that left a golf pro and two out-of-state men dead.

The U.S. Marshals-led Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden into custody when he surrendered in Chamblee, FOX 5 Atlanta reported Thursday evening. The site was about 25 miles southeast of where police found three bodies on the golf course July 3.

Rhoden allegedly gunned down golf pro Gene Siller, 41, near the 10th hole. Police previously said they believed Siller was not initially a target but was shot in the head after approaching a suspicious truck that had careened onto the golf course.

Police later found the bodies of California resident Henry Valdez, 46, and Kansas resident Paul Pierson, 76, in the bed of a white Dodge pickup truck stuck on a hill of the golf course.

Cobb County police Chief Tim Cox told reporters Thursday evening that Rhoden would face three counts each of murder and aggravated assault as well as two counts of kidnapping. He added that investigators could still pursue additional charges. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Stormy Daniels reacts after Michael Avenatti gets prison in extortion case

Stormy Daniels, who Michael Avenatti once represented but then allegedly embezzled $300,000 from, said Thursday that she hopes her beleaguered former attorney is able to turn his life around after being sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday in a separate extortion case.

"He was a man you wanted to trust and believe in, but the longer I knew him I began witnessing his lies and dishonesty until I realized I too became his victim," Daniels said in a statement Thursday. "I am sure today he found a reckoning. Let’s hope that that leads to [an] honest realization that he must change his life."

Avenatti rocketed to fame in 2018 when he represented Daniels in lawsuits against then- President Donald Trump , who the adult film actress said she had an affair with a decade earlier. Daniels alleged that she was paid $130,000 in 2016 by Trump's personal lawyer to stay silent about the fling. Trump denies the affair ever happened. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



AOC seizes on NYC subway flooding to slam Green New Deal critics

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., post a video online Thursday, showing a New Yorker wading through waist-high water at a city subway station. The Democrat then used the video to mock opponents of her Green New Deal climate proposal.

"The Green New Deal, which is a blueprint to create millions of good jobs rebuilding infrastructure to stem climate change & protect vulnerable communities, is unrealistic," she mock-quoted in the tweet. "Instead we will do the adult thing, which is take orders from fossil fuel exes & make you swim to work."

Tropical Storm Elsa has been dumping heavy rain on the region after traveling north from the Caribbean.

Business Insider reported that it appeared Ocasio-Cortez was referencing a video that showed an Exxon lobbyist talking about an alleged effort to weaken President Biden’s climate push. Her office did not immediately respond to an email inquiry from Fox News.

Biden has been criticized by progressives who say he has not followed through strongly enough on campaign promises to tackle climate change. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity gave the Biden administration a failing grade Thursday night on "Hannity," ticking off several areas where the host believes the White House is failing.



"All is not well at the White House – inflation, record levels, businesses, they can’t find employees, more lockdowns are now imminent, even supported by the administration," Hannity said. "A southern border, well, that’s an unmitigated disaster."

"Violent crime is rising in almost every major city in this country," he added, "Russia is hacking critical supply lines each and every month, China is openly now, threatening the United States, our military and our allies, Iran is now back to enriching uranium at an alarming rate and the withdrawal from Afghanistan is a poorly planned debacle."

