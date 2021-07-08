Houston aquarium shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect and 1 hurt

A shooting at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston, Texas, Thursday evening left two people dead, including a suspect, according to reports.

At least one other person was hurt, police said, according to FOX 26 Houston.

The shooting happened at the aquarium's second-floor restaurant just after 8 p.m. CT, KPRC-TV in Houston reported.

The suspect allegedly shot a man and a woman before shooting himself, Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told KPRC.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. Her condition is unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been reported.

The aquarium is a mile from Minute Maid Park near where a 17-year-old was shot in the head and remained on life support following a road rage shooting after his family left an Astros game Tuesday night.

