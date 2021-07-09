LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa douses Mid-Atlantic, headed to New England

Elsa continues on path through Mid-Atlantic to New England

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to wreak havoc along the East Coast as states in its path prepare for flash flooding and tornado warnings.

“Tropical storm conditions should continue along portions of the mid-Atlantic coast overnight,” an 11 p.m. ET alert from the National Hurricane Center said. “Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of then southern New England states and New York by Friday. Gusty winds are expected over portions of Atlantic Canada Friday night and Saturday.”

The New York Post reported on the storm’s impact in New York City. New Yorkers posted videos of flooded subway stations and straphangers wadding through waist-deep water on a the No. 1 train station in Washington Heights. Residents in New Jersey are preparing for the storm and the chance of tornados in some parts of the state. NJ.com reported that forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain and flash flooding.

“The primary concern with Elsa remains heavy rainfall potentially leading to areas of flash flooding. Some river flooding is possible, but is not expected along the main stem of the Delaware River,” the weather service said, according to the paper.

Officials at Connecticut’s largest electric utility insist they are prepared for the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa, while continuing to defend their response to a storm last August that left thousands without power for over a week.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal sent a letter Thursday to Jim Nolan, Eversource’s chief executive officer, warning him that a repeat of the company’s “poor preparation and storm response” during Isaias will not be tolerated.