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Pennsylvania

Suspect allegedly spat on woman before tackling her in late-night store attack near UPenn campus

Video shows a verbal argument escalating into a violent assault inside a University City corner store on April 22

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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Philadelphia police hunt suspect who spat on, punched woman in late-night attack near UPenn Video

Philadelphia police hunt suspect who spat on, punched woman in late-night attack near UPenn

Philadelphia police have released video showing a man punching a woman in the face inside a store near UPenn on April 22.

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A man was captured on video last month suddenly lunging at a woman and punching her in the face during a late-night corner store attack just blocks from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia police announced Thursday.

Officials said the suspect allegedly spat on the woman before tackling her around 11 p.m. on April 22 in University City, a student-dense neighborhood with high foot traffic but is typically considered safe.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a verbal argument that escalated inside the store.

"The argument escalates and the male spits on the woman and begins punching her in the face before leaving the scene in an unknown direction," officials said.

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Surveillance footage shows several individuals standing near snack displays inside a brightly lit convenience store.

A male suspect confronts and assaults a female victim inside a convenience store on the 4000 block of Market Street in Philadelphia on April 22, 2026. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police have released surveillance video of the altercation and said they are still searching for the male suspect, who was wearing all black clothing and a hat featuring a logo of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the footage, both the suspect and the victim had entered the store at the same time, with the man trailing behind the woman. 

As the woman continued walking down a store aisle, the suspect appeared to linger near the entrance and began arguing with her, visibly agitated.

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A grainy, high-angle surveillance still captures the face of a man wearing a dark beanie and dark clothing.

Police released a close-up image of a suspect wanted for a violent physical encounter that left a woman injured in Philadelphia on April 22, 2026. (Philadelphia Police Department)

After the woman responded, video showed the man charging forward and throwing several forceful punches to her head, causing her to slam into store shelves and collapse on the floor.

As the violence erupted, a nearby bystander and an employee tried to confront the two but were ultimately unable to intervene.

A friend who was accompanying the suspect also appeared on camera, attempting to pull the suspect back from the attack.

The pair then fled the scene immediately afterward.

Security camera view of a store aisle with shelves of chips and snacks while a person moves toward the exit.

Philadelphia authorities are searching for a man who fled a University City store after punching a woman in the face on April 22, 2026. (Philadelphia Police Department)

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Police said the female victim suffered several injuries. She has been connected with victim assistance and advocacy services, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia, citing the police. 

Anyone with information about the man is urged to call 215-686-TIPS or Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183. 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
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