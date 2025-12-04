NYU attack suspect allegedly assaulted woman days earlier, found burglarizing off-campus apartments: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man arrested for allegedly attacking a New York University (NYU) student is reportedly accused of committing yet another random assault in Manhattan and burglarizing off-campus housing.

James Rizzo, 45, was arrested and charged with forcible touching, persistent sexual abuse and assault after he was seen throwing Amelia Lewis, 20, to the ground in an unprovoked assault on Monday morning, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Security camera footage captured the moment Rizzo — a Level 2 sex offender — allegedly approached Lewis from behind and slapped her head and buttocks, pulled her hair and ran off, police said.

"When I turned around, I saw this old White guy and, like, right when I turned around, he, like, grabbed my f---- hair like this and, like, yanked me and threw me to the ground," Lewis said in a video posted to social media.

The alleged attack reportedly occurred just days after Rizzo randomly assaulted another woman on the streets of New York City.

Rizzo, who reportedly has 16 prior arrests, allegedly pushed a 68-year-old woman in Midtown Manhattan at around 8:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the New York Post.

The victim, Jana Dianne Brazell, was reportedly visiting her sister-in-law in the city when the incident occurred.

"I was about a step or two behind her, and out of nowhere this guy appears in my face and starts talking crazy talk, like, ‘Our whole society is a f------ joke, right?'" Brazell told the Post.

"He stepped back," she added. "I thought, 'Thank goodness he’s moving away." The next thing I know, I’m flying in the air, and I hit this glass wall at the side of a building. I just slid down."

According to Brazell, the entire encounter lasted "six seconds," in which Rizzo allegedly struck her from behind with his elbow, causing her to fall to the ground and requiring her to receive six stitches, according to ABC 7.

Rizzo was arrested Tuesday after he was found allegedly breaking into an NYU off-campus housing complex, the outlet reported.

In addition to the alleged assaults, Rizzo was caught burglarizing multiple apartments in the Washington Square Park area at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Post.

The thefts included multiple electronic devices, a suitcase, a backpack and other items totaling $3,150 in value, the outlet reported. Authorities tracked one of the laptops and discovered it was still in the building, which led investigators to Rizzo, who was "alone in a vacant penthouse surrounded by the items that were stolen," according to Assistant District Attorney Kailey Wilk.

The NYPD and NYU did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

During his arraignment, Rizzo’s defense attorney reportedly requested that he be granted supervised release, citing his persistent housing instability and mental illness. Rizzo, who was released from prison in September, had also not checked in with his parole officer since Oct. 23, the Post reported.

"We could not find Mr. Rizzo until he was arrested yesterday," the parole officer reportedly said.

Rizzo was reportedly ordered held without bail, and a New York City judge also requested he receive a psychological evaluation while in custody.

