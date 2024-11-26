Philadelphia teenagers charged in series of 'unprovoked' attacks within an hour

Six teenagers were charged in connection with a series of "unprovoked" attacks around Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that happened within the span of an hour, according to investigators.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Raymond Evers said the teenagers started the attacks on the afternoon of Nov. 19, Fox 29 reported.

The first incident was reported at around 3 p.m., when a homeless man was punched in the face by one of the suspects near the intersection of 15th and Chestnut streets, according to investigators.

FBI AGENT ACQUITTED IN 2020 SHOOTING ARRESTED IN MARYLAND FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT AGAINST 2 WOMEN

Minutes later, a 14-year-old girl punched a 24-year-old woman from behind near 17th and Chestnut streets, Evers said.

The rest of the teenagers then joined in and began punching the woman as she was on the ground, resulting in her suffering a concussion.

"The female wearing the pink boots was kind of the leader instructing the other kids what to do," Evers said, referring to the 14-year-old girl.

Less than an hour after the first incident, Evers said the group of teenagers made their way to the 200 block of North 19th Street, where a 31-year-old man was punched and chased.

A short time later, near the Target on 20th and Callowhill streets, a 40-year-old woman was punched.

Police had shared surveillance footage of the group of teenagers wanted for the assaults. A day after the footage was released, Evers said the 14-year-old girl showed up with her parents and turned herself in.

The next day, the other five teenage suspects surrendered to police while they were also accompanied by their parents, Evers said.

"The parents were right on point, they saw their kids did something wrong on Wednesday and on Friday they turned their kids in," Evers said.

CITIZEN CALLS 911 AFTER SPOTTING MEN ATOP ICONIC NASHVILLE BUILDING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teenagers each face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Evers said at a press conference Monday that the attacks were "unprovoked" and said investigators are still working to determine a motive.

"Of the six that were arrested, none of them were arrested before, which is very, very surprising," Evers said. "We're not sure what caused them to do this."