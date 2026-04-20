Mob of teens chases college student into campus dorm, unleashes violent attack as police hunt suspects

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Pennsylvania authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a violent mob of teens accused of chasing a college student into a campus residence hall and attacking them over the weekend.

The incident unfolded around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, when a group of juveniles allegedly chased a Temple University student into the lobby of Morgan Hall South, according to the Temple University Police Department.

Once inside, the group allegedly began attacking the student, striking them while also damaging university property, authorities said.

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"It puts the threat actually into perspective because, especially knowing as a college student, your main priority is education, not really safety, but this happening is a little bit more in the forefront," sophomore Emanuel Turner told ABC 6 .

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The student sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Campus authorities have since released images of the suspects in hopes of tracking down those responsible for the alleged assault.

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The surveillance images show a group of nine individuals – some wearing hoodies and facial coverings – walking on a sidewalk, with some of the suspects’ faces visible to the camera.

Authorities have not revealed what led up to the alleged incident and no arrests have been made.

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Additionally, the Philadelphia Police Department and the School District of Philadelphia are assisting Temple University authorities with the search for the suspects, officials said.

Temple University boasts an enrollment of roughly 30,000 students and is located in the heart of Philadelphia, according to the school’s website. Morgan Hall houses approximately 1,200 students and serves as a key residential hall for the school.

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Temple University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have information regarding the incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling (215)-686-TIPS.