©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Surprise witness in Idaho student murders says she 'saw Bryan there' on deadly night

Woman claims she was delivering food to victim Xana Kernodle and parked next to suspect minutes before killings

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Judge orders probe into 'Dateline' info leaks on Idaho murders Video

Judge orders probe into 'Dateline' info leaks on Idaho murders

Idaho Statesman investigative reporter Kevin Fixler outlines the apparent 'incriminating information' about the suspect accused of murdering students at the University of Idaho on 'America Reports.'

A surprise second eyewitness has emerged in the Idaho student murders case and could testify against Bryan Kohberger at trial later this year.

A woman claiming to be the Idaho DoorDash driver who dropped off food to victim Xana Kernodle minutes before a home invasion stabbing spree killed her, her boyfriend, and two roommates, has emerged as an unexpected eyewitness to testify at Kohberger's upcoming murder trial, and she told police she saw him at the scene.

The purported driver revealed herself in a police bodycam video from an alleged DUI stop taken in September 2024 and posted weeks later to the YouTube account, Officer Axon, which publishes law enforcement videos obtained through public records requests.

Kohberger wearing a red jail issue jumpsuit

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania in advance of an extradition hearing. He's charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Web sleuths picked up on it, and her connection to the Kohberger case was reported in the Idaho Statesman Tuesday.

"I have to testify in a big murder case here... because I'm the DoorDash driver, so yeah," she says in the video

An officer asks which case.

"The murder case with the college girls," she says. "I'm the DoorDash driver. I saw Bryan there. I parked right next to him."

She is not named in redacted court documents and may suffer from credibility issues after police in Pullman, Washington, accused her of driving while high on drugs.

idaho students final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

DoorDash is among dozens of companies that police sought information from during their investigation, Fox News Digital has previously reported.

Kernodle received a delivery less than 10 minutes before the attack, which happened just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022.

A surviving roommate, who is identified only by her initials in court documents, told police early on in the investigation that she came face to face with a masked man with bushy eyebrows before he left the house without attacking her.

Bryan-Kohberger-Idaho-Murders

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, walks past a video display as he enters a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

The attack also killed Ethan Chapin, who was Kernodle's 20-year-old boyfriend, and two 21-year-old roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

All four were University of Idaho students, and all four suffered multiple stab wounds from a large knife, according to authorities.

Police found a Ka-Bar sheath under Mogen's body that prosecutors allege has Kohberger's DNA on it. Police allege they linked a suspect vehicle and Kohberger's phone pings to the scene as well. 

A photo of the house/crime scene

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime.  (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The 30-year-old suspect, who is from Pennsylvania, was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University, just a 10-mile drive from the crime scene.

A judge entered not guilty pleas on Kohberger's behalf at his arraignment in May 2023. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one of felony burglary. He could face the death penalty if convicted.