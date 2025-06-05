Key figures from Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania youth summoned to Idaho for student murders trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Key figures from Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania past have been summoned as witnesses in his upcoming trial, according to court documents.

They include Jesse Harris, whose name is on the boxing gym where Kohberger used to train, Ann Parham, an advisor at the school Kohberger attended, and Marie Bolger, a former professor who taught Kohberger at DeSales University.

Kohberger wrote that he boxed daily at Harris' gym in a 2015 job application previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

In a 2023 interview with the Daily Mail, Bolger said Kohberger was one of her brightest students and one of only two she had recommended for Ph.D. programs in a decade.

However, she explained, she'd never met him in person and only taught him over email and Zoom during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She helped him work on his graduate thesis, which centered on "how and why criminals commit their crime," she said.

Two other witnesses are Ralph Vecchio and Maggie Sanders. Their connections to the case were not immediately clear.

The documents were made public in a Pennsylvania court days after Kohberger's defense filed an amended witness list in Boise.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in a 4 a.m. home invasion attack -- Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, also 20.

Prosecutors allege he left his DNA on a knife sheath detectives found with Mogen's body. They also plan to introduce some of his DeSales homework as evidence he was well-versed in concepts related to crime scene handling and the transfer of evidence.

He was pursuing a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University at the time of the murders and previously obtained a master's degree from DeSales.

The trail begins in August. Kohberger could face death by firing squad if convicted.