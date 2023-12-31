Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii

Surfer killed in Hawaii after encounter with shark

39-year-old Jason Carter has been identified as the victim of the fatal encounter

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A 39-year-old man was killed on Saturday after an encounter with a shark while surfing off Maui’s northern shore, according to the Maui Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Jason Carter, 39, of Haiku, according to the Maui Police Department.

In a press release, just after 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a beach area in Paia for reports regarding a "miscellaneous type of incident."

Ocean Safety Officers collected and transported Carter to shore, where first responders performed life-saving measures until he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, police said in a press release.

According to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources, Carter was injured in Paia Bay, near Haiku, and shark warning signs were placed on beaches one mile on either side of the bay.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the police department.

Officers added that the preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play.