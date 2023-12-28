Expand / Collapse search
Australia

Teen killed in shark attack off Australia's coast, officials say

The area of the attack is a popular holiday and surf spot

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A 15-year-old boy was killed by a shark attack in the waters off Australia’s south coast, police have confirmed. 

South Australia police said the body was pulled from the water after the attack, near Ethel Beach in the Innes National Park on the Yorke Peninsula. The area is a popular spot for surfing. 

Yorke Mid North Police, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were responding to the scene. Police said a report by the coroner is underway. 

The teenager may have been swimming between 100 and 130 feet from shore, Marty Goody, a local resident who has surfed in the area for decades, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

A great white shark swims

FILE- A great white shark. A teen boy was killed by a shark off Austraila's south coast. (Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

"It's the most open part to the open ocean... that's the main area that gets the swell," Goody said.

The attack follows the death in May of a 46-year-old mauled by a shark at Walkers Rocks Beach on Eyre Peninsula. 

The attack comes after a 55-year-old Australian man was killed by a shark in late October. The man was surfing around 10:20 a.m. near Granites Beach, south of Streaky Bay on the Eyre Peninsula when witnesses saw a shark clench him in its jaws. 

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace and Reuters contributed to this report. 

