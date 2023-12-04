Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Young mother killed in shark attack near beach in Mexico

The woman was with her 5-year-old daughter near the port of Manzanillo

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Mexican mother is dead after a shark bit her leg over the weekend, officials said.

The incident happened Saturday a short distance from the beach in Melaque, just west of the seaport of Manzanillo, Rafael Araiza, the head of the local civil defense office, said. 

The town is in the western state of Jalisco, and is located near the beach town Barra de Navidad.

The 26-year-old woman was swimming with her 5-year-old daughter toward a floating play platform about 75 feet from the shore when the shark bit her, Araiza said. according to the Associated Press.

AMLO ANNOUNCES 20% HIKE IN MEXICO'S MINIMUM WAGE

A great white shark swims

A great white shark swims in the waters off California. A Mexican woman was killed following a shark bite over the weekend. (Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The daughter was not hurt. 

MEXICAN CARTELS POSED AS US TREASURY OFFICIALS IN BRASH TIMESHARE SCAM, OFFICIALS SAY

Mexican flag

A Mexican flag waves in front of The National Palace in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, at sunrise, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Shark

Great white sharks seasonally gather off the coast of Guadalupe Island. (Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities closed the beaches in Melaque and Barra de Navidad to swimming as a precaution.

Shark attacks are relatively rare in Mexico. In 2019, a U.S. diver survived a shark bite on the forearm in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 