Super Bowl fans reject mask mandate despite being given one at stadium: 'Super-spreader bowl'

Many fans who attended the Super Bowl in California were seen maskless at the game despite being given KN95 masks and being required to wear face coverings.

"I hope it’s not a Super-Spreader Bowl," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn worried about the game last week , "because that would impact all the sacrifices that people have made."

By game day, footage showed the vast majority of fans at the game snubbed wearing a mask, KTLA reported .

Los Angeles County still has an indoor mask mandate in effect, while the state's mask mandate will end Tuesday. Los Angeles County required everyone aged two and over to wear a mask at the game unless they were eating and drinking. Fans aged five and over were also required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR or antigen test.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

LOS ANGELES YOUTH ORCHESTRA MUSICIANS PERFORM WITH MASKS ON OUTSIDE SUPER BOWL

SoFi stadium has the capacity to host up to 100,000 people .

"We do ask that everyone take care to minimize risk during the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned before the game last week. "Whether attending the game at SoFi Stadium a pre-game event or gathering at someone's home, many of us will be spending several hours eating, drinking, cheering, and shouting with people from very different households."

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

CALIFORNIA MASK MANDATE IGNORED BY HIGH-PROFILE CELEBRITIES SPOTTED ENJOYING SUPER BOWL LVI

High-profile celebrities such as Jay-Z, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck were among the fans seen maskless on Sunday.

"Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school," Outkick.com’s Clay Travis tweeted, accompanied by a video. "They must all be holding their breaths the entire game."

Travis was referring to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was spotted maskless while posing for a photo at a different Rams game last month. Amid backlash, the Democratic mayor argued that he held his breath during the picture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though celebrities were spotted maskless, the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra performed with masks on just before the big game.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.