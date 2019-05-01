Michigan home torched after stolen car plows into it, then bursts into flames, officials say

Michigan police are on the hunt for a mystery driver who crashed a stolen vehicle filled with oxygen tanks into the back of a home and then intentionally set it on fire.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the incident in Jackson show that the ensuing blaze around 5 a.m. Tuesday melted off the home’s side paneling, while the SUV’s insides were completely ravaged.

“It looks like whoever was driving the vehicle was doing some donuts, joyriding-type things before it was started intentionally on fire,” Elmer Hitt, Jackson’s Director of Police and Fire Services, told Fox News.

Hitt said the incident appears to be arson. Investigators believe the oxygen canisters inside the vehicle belonged to its rightful owner and were already there when it was stolen, he added. Police believe the car belonged to an elderly couple.

David Wooden, the Deputy Director of Fire Services in Jackson, told Fox News that the oxygen canisters acted as an accelerant for the fire and that the vehicle was stolen from nearby Blackman Charter Township.

No injuries were reported from the incident and no one was found there when fire crews arrived early Tuesday morning, reports said.

Another fire official from the city told MLive.com that the home targeted in the crash was unoccupied and is undergoing renovations.