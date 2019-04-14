Students say gym teacher had black kids research slave games

A suburban Milwaukee middle school gym teacher has been placed on indefinite leave while district officials look into claims that she separated students in one class by race and assigned the black children to research games that enslaved children played.

Superintendent Bryan Davis wrote in a letter to parents that the Shorewood Intermediate School teacher was instructing seventh-graders about games from around the world on April 1 when she allegedly gave the assignment to the black students.

Davis didn't name the teacher. He said the school district launched an internal investigation because it's committed to providing "an environment of inclusion."

Davis said school officials including a counselor and a psychologist are providing support to affected students.