Stubborn weather pattern brings wet conditions to coasts

California forecast to see rain, mountain snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
 A stubborn weather pattern is setting up across the U.S. called an Omega block. 

The Omega Block pattern

The Omega Block pattern across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The futuretrack in the Great Lakes, Northeast

The futuretrack on Wednesday morning in the Great Lakes, Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

That means cool, wet weather for the East and West coasts, while the central U.S. gets warm and dry conditions.  

Snow still forecast in the Great Lakes, interior Northeast

Snow still to come through Thursday night in the Great Lakes, interior Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

It will be cold enough for more snow over the Great Lakes and the interior Northeast moving into the mountains of West Virginia. 

The California futuretrack

The California futuretrack on Thursday afternoon (Credit: Fox News)

California will also see more coastal rain and mountain snow before the block eases later this week.  

