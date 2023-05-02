Stubborn weather pattern brings wet conditions to coasts

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
A stubborn weather pattern is setting up across the U.S. called an Omega block.
The Omega Block pattern across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)
The futuretrack on Wednesday morning in the Great Lakes, Northeast (Credit: Fox News)
That means cool, wet weather for the East and West coasts, while the central U.S. gets warm and dry conditions.
Snow still to come through Thursday night in the Great Lakes, interior Northeast (Credit: Fox News)
It will be cold enough for more snow over the Great Lakes and the interior Northeast moving into the mountains of West Virginia.
The California futuretrack on Thursday afternoon (Credit: Fox News)
California will also see more coastal rain and mountain snow before the block eases later this week.
