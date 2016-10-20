Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Strike enters 2nd day at 14 Pennsylvania state universities

By | Associated Press
    Faculty member Yong Hoon Kim gestures as he pickets at West Chester University in West Chester, Pa, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Faculty at Pennsylvania state universities went on strike Wednesday morning, disrupting classes midsemester after contract negotiations hit an impasse. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (The Associated Press)

    Bloomsburg University history Professor Bill Hudon leads a chant with a bullhorn while stepping to the beat of drummers during picketing with fellow faculty members in front of Carver Hall on campus in Bloomsburg, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Behind him students rally in support of the striking faculty. Professors at multiple Pennsylvania state universities went on strike Wednesday, disrupting classes midsemester for more than 100,000 students after contract negotiations hit an impasse. (Bill Hughes/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Bloomsburg University faculty members picket in front of Carver Hall on campus in Bloomsburg, Pa., while students rally in support on the steps behind them Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Professors at multiple Pennsylvania state universities went on strike Wednesday, disrupting classes midsemester for more than 100,000 students after contract negotiations hit an impasse.(Bill Hughes/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP) (The Associated Press)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Professors at 14 Pennsylvania state universities are expected to hit the picket lines again Thursday as their strike enters its second day.

Members of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties went on strike at 5 a.m. Wednesday after contract negotiations with the state stalled. The union represents more than 5,000 faculty and coaches.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education says it made concessions and gave the union its best offer Tuesday night.

Late Wednesday night, the union said on its Facebook page that "the strike will end when negotiators reach a contract." Negotiations have not resumed.

The state has instructed its more than 100,000 students to attend classes unless the university indicates otherwise.

But many students said Wednesday their teachers had joined the walkout, leaving classrooms empty.