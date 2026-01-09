Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Surveillance footage shows immigration activist blocking road before fatal ICE shooting

Renee Nicole Good allegedly harassed federal agents before the confrontation that Trump administration called an act of domestic terrorism

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Video shows Minnesota woman's car blocking part of road before shooting

Video shows Minnesota woman's car blocking part of road before shooting

New surveillance video shows Renee Nicole Good 's vehicle block the road for several minutes before she was shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. (Obtained by The DailyMail)

Surveillance video footage captured moments before Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by a federal law enforcement officer shows her parking her vehicle in the middle of a road for several minutes before the fatal confrontation. 

Footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows the vehicle stopping to let out a passenger on the right side of a residential road as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were conducting an enforcement operation in the area off camera. 

The vehicle is then seen being turned perpendicular and appearing to block the roadway. 

SOCIALIST GROUPS CHANT 'KILLER KRISTI' WHILE ESCALATING NATIONWIDE ANTI-ICE PROTESTS

Law enforcement officers gather after a fatal incident.

Members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal operations on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty)

Minutes later, ICE agents walked up to the Honda Pilot before Good allegedly drove toward the agents and she was fatally shot. 

The Trump administration has painted the incident as an act of domestic terrorism

Marcos Charles, the acting executive associate for ICE's office of Enforcement and Removal Operations, said Good had been harassing law enforcement vehicles earlier in the day and fled from authorities. 

Protesters gather to remember Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Anna Donigan, left, stands with other protesters during a rally for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis the day before, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"Our agents lost her at a red light. She then turned back around, went to that area, and continued to harass and impede the enforcement actions of our officers there on that street by blocking them, using her vehicle to block our vehicles, to use her vehicle basically as a barrier across the street, the public roadway, and impede our officers," he said during a Thursday appearance on "The Will Cain Show."

MINNESOTA BUREAU OF CRIMINAL APPREHENSION DROPS OUT OF ICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Portrait of Renee Nicole Good

Portrait of Renee Nicole Good (ODU English Department/Facebook)

"Officers were trying to get around her. Every time they would try to go either in front of the vehicle or behind the vehicle, she would then reverse or go forward trying to hit our other vehicles," Charles added. "She was trying to get in the way of our other vehicles, whether it be hitting them or to stop them from proceeding forward."

Just before the shooting, the agents wanted to pull Good out of her vehicle to make an arrest, Charles said.

Critics of ICE and the Trump administration have said federal agents enforcing immigration law have gone rogue and are sowing chaos in cities in which they operate. 

Unfair to call ICE agent a murderer, official says Video

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, worked as a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of "ICE Watch," federal sources told Fox News. 

The group aims to monitor, track, interfere and oppose ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations, Homeland Security sources said. The group is present in multiple sanctuary cities across the country.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita and Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
