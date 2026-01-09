Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Minnesota

Renee Nicole Good part of 'ICE Watch' group, DHS sources say

Renee Nicole Good was member of ICE Watch group that monitors and interferes with immigration enforcement operations

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Protests continue in Minneapolis following deadly ICE shooting Video

Protests continue in Minneapolis following deadly ICE shooting

Protesters, including those flying the flag of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, took to the streets of Minneapolis on Thursday night. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Renee Nicole Good, the mother of three shot and killed by a federal agent after allegedly swerving her car toward him, worked as a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of "ICE Watch," federal sources told Fox News.

Good died on Wednesday after allegedly moving her car toward agents in what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) described as an act of "self-defense."

Homeland Security sources told Fox News that the group aims to monitor, track, interfere and oppose ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations. The group is present in multiple sanctuary cities across the country.

DEM SENATE CANDIDATE MOCKED AFTER CLAIM ABOUT DISMANTLING ICE GOES VIRAL: 'UNMASK THESE THUGS'

Portrait of Renee Nicole Good

Portrait of Renee Nicole Good. (ODU English Department/Facebook)

While the group typically refers to themselves as "legal observers," sources said members will often attempt to interfere with federal operations.

"She was a warrior. She died doing what was right," a mother named Leesa, whose child attends the same school as Good's, told the New York Post

According to DHS, Good followed federal ice agents to two other locations prior to the shooting and was blocking the roadway to interfere with ongoing enforcement in the area.

Federal authorities are looking into these groups to determine their sources of training and funding.

FORMER MLB GREAT MARK TEIXEIRA MAKES STANCE ON MINNESOTA ICE SHOOTING CLEAR

A crashed car at the scene where an ICE agent shot Renee Good.

A former Secret Service and ICE agent explains why the officer had only seconds to act as a vehicle accelerated toward him in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Video circulating online shows an ICE officer approaching Good's stopped SUV and attempting to open the driver's side door before the vehicle drives forward. A second agent standing in front of the vehicle then fires multiple shots at close range.

ICE Watch-style networks have been linked to multiple confrontations with federal agents throughout the country, including incidents involving individuals using vehicles to block or strike officers.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
