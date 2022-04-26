Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Stormy weather to threaten areas from Texas to New England

Fire danger will be elevated over the Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A cold front moving toward the East Coast will bring the risk of showers, thunderstorms and isolated flooding from Texas to New England.  

Some higher elevation snow will be possible where temperatures are below average.  

Potential record low temperatures

Potential record low temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

There is also the potential for record lows in areas stretching from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.

Fire weather outlook

Fire weather outlook (Credit: Fox News)

Fire danger will be elevated over sections of the Plains on Tuesday, with warm, dry weather and breezy conditions.

