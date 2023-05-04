Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Stolen DC pizza dough truck overturns after hitting Secret Service officer's car

The DC Secret Service officer was uninjured in the pizza dough truck crash

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Connecticut police say several injured in fiery fuel truck crash on bridge Video

Connecticut police say several injured in fiery fuel truck crash on bridge

Police in Connecticut say that several are injured and one is likely dead after a truck carrying thousands of gallons of fuel was involved in an accident on Friday, sending a billowing cloud of smoke into the air. (Credit: CT/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

A Washington, D.C. suspect in a stolen truck carrying pizza dough hit a Secret Service officer's personal car on Wednesday, causing the truck to overturn.

The United States Secret Service (USSS) employee's car was hit, but authorities did not disclose how severe the damage was. The crash occurred near 19th St. and Virginia Ave in Northwest D.C. at around 3:00 p.m.

The truck driver was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. The USSS officer was not injured in the incident.

District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department officials offloaded the truck's diesel fuel after the crash.

MARYLAND MIDDLE SCHOOL SECURITY GUARD CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOWING PORN TO STUDENT

Pizza dough next to overturned truck

A suspect in a stolen truck carrying pizza dough hit a Secret Service officer's car in Washington, D.C. (DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)

Pictures of the crash scene show trays of pizza dough balls scattered across the ground.

"Shortly before 3 p.m., a box truck that was reported stolen collided with a personal vehicle operated by a Secret Service Uniformed Division officer at the intersection of 19th St. and Virginia Ave. NW," USSS Public Information Officer Lt. Paul Mayhair said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

MARYLAND RIDESHARE PASSENGER ASSAULTS DRIVER AND DOES DRUGS IN CAR: POLICE

Overturned stolen truck in DC

The stolen truck crash occurred near 19th St. and Virginia Ave in Northwest D.C. (DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)

"The officer was uninjured in the crash and responding units detained the driver of the box truck," the statement added. "There were no injuries to the public and the driver of the box truck was taken to an area hospital in police custody as our investigation continues."

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the USSS is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

DC emergency workers near overturned truck

District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department officials offloaded the truck's diesel fuel after the  Wednesday crash. (DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)