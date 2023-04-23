Expand / Collapse search
Maryland rideshare passenger assaults driver and does drugs in car: police

Maryland State Police arrest rideshare passenger for assault, false imprisonment and drug-related charges

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Maryland State Police arrested a man on Saturday who allegedly booked a rideshare, verbally and physically abused the driver and did drugs in the vehicle, according to police.

Eduardo Castillo, 30, was arrested on Saturday evening and charged with second-degree assault, false imprisonment, and drug-related charges.

Eduardo Castillo Mugshot

Eduardo Castillo booking photo (Maryland State Police)

Police responded to reports that a rideshare driver was being held against his will by a passenger, just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

An investigation determined that the driver picked up Castillo in York, Pennsylvania before driving him to several destinations, then taking him to Baltimore.

During the drive, Castillo allegedly took the driver’s phone multiple times, smoked an illegal substance in the front passenger seat, yelled at the driver, and hit him in the head while he was driving.

Uber Lyft logos Los Angeles California

Close-up of vertical sign with logos for ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft, with wheels of a car in the background, indicating a location where rideshare pickups are available in downtown Los Angeles, California, Oct. 24, 2018. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

At one point during the ride, the driver sent a text message to his mother to call for help, who then called police.

Law enforcement agencies in the area were told to keep a lookout for the victim’s vehicle.

State troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack in Essex, Maryland located the rideshare driver and conducted a traffic stop on I-83 near York Road.

When the troopers approached the vehicle, police said, Castillo appeared to be impaired by drugs.

maryland state trooper cruiser

State Trooper Police Car from the Maryland State Police on parking lot. (iStock)

The troopers also reportedly found illegal drugs in the vehicle, and Castillo was placed under arrest.

He was ultimately taken to the St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment then transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he was seen by a district court commissioner and released.

The driver was also transported to a medical facility to be treated for possible exposure to controlled dangerous substances during the ride.

State Police said the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

