Remembering George H. W. Bush
Published

Statue of Sully, service dog for late George H.W. Bush, unveiled at president's Texas library

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A life-sized bronze statue of Sully, the loyal service dog to the late former President George H.W. Bush, was unveiled Monday at his presidential library.

The statue of the labrador retriever will be installed in the east wing of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

Sully, the yellow labrador who assisted the late former President George H.W. Bush before his death last year, sits next to a statue of himself at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&amp;M University.

Sully, the yellow labrador who assisted the late former President George H.W. Bush before his death last year, sits next to a statue of himself at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&amp;M University. (America's VetDogs)

“I fell in love with Sully and wanted to capture in life-size bronze the beautiful loyalty and bond that our beloved president inspired in him and that was forever seared in our memories,” said sculptor Susan Bahary, who was commissioned by VetDogs to create the figure.

The stature features Sully in a sitting position holding a leash in his mouth, which depicts the "retrieve" command, and wearing a VetDog's service vest with the Great Seal of the United States on its back.

Sully sits next to a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in College Station, Texas.

Sully sits next to a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in College Station, Texas. (America's VetDogs)

Sully assisted Bush during the last six months of his life before he passed away in November 2018 at age 94. He gained a wide following when family spokesperson Jim McGrath shared a photograph of him next to Bush's casket.

Sully joined a team of dogs at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, earlier this year where he helps wounded military members.

Houston Texans player J.J. Watt played with Sully at NRG Stadium. 

Houston Texans player J.J. Watt played with Sully at NRG Stadium.  (America's VetDogs)

“Sully is an outstanding ambassador for the life-changing work our specially-trained dogs provide to our nation’s veterans and first responders with disabilities,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs.

Before making his way to the unveiling, Sully visited NRG Stadium in Houston to watch the Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots where he caught the eye of Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.