Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Remembering George H. W. Bush
Published

George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully, is honored: 'Mission complete'

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Sully the dog, pictured in front of the casket for former President George H.W. Bush.

Sully the dog, pictured in front of the casket for former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath on Sunday night honored the service dog who accompanied George H.W. Bush during the former president's final months.

“Mission complete,” McGrath tweeted, showing Sully the dog. Sully's Instagram page showed the same photo.

Former President George W. Bush later “regrammed” the photo on his own Instagram, noting: “As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed,” the military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sully, a yellow Labrador retriever, became Bush’s new service dog in June. Sully had been trained by America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit that provides service dogs.

Bush aide Evan Sisley, at the time, said the dog can open doors, pick up items and summon help, but that “more than anything else the dog will be a wonderful companion.”

George H.W. Bush's burial is set for Thursday at the Bush Library Center.

Jeb Bush posts first video in series honoring his fatherVideo

The body of the former president, who died Friday at age 94, is to be transported by a motorcade Monday morning from a Houston funeral home to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, a Texas Air National Guard base. The casket will be loaded onto a plane and flown to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to officials.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.