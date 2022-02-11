Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Spring weather continues for much of US ahead of arctic blast

Strong clipper system is bringing snow to the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Record-breaking heat is continuing across the West, especially in California, where heat advisories are up and temperatures will soar into the upper 80s.  

California potential record highs

California potential record highs (Credit: Fox News)

2 PEOPLE DEAD IN NEW HAMPSHIRE AFTER THEIR TRUCK SLID ON BLACK ICE

San Francisco monthly temperature record

San Francisco monthly temperature record (Credit: Fox News)

Much of the country is enjoying springtime temperatures before the next blast of winter air moves in this weekend and into next week.  

Eastern futuretrack

Eastern futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

A strong clipper system diving in across the northern Plains, upper Midwest and Great Lakes will bring snow and blizzard conditions – not to mention arctic air – behind it.  

Clipper snow

Clipper snow (Credit: Fox News)

We could see a bit of snow move in on Sunday for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, but it won’t amount to much accumulation.  

Eastern snow forecast

Eastern snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next big storm

The next big storm (Credit: Fox News)

Next week we’ll have to watch a bigger system bring not only winter conditions for the central U.S., but the risk of severe storms too.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money