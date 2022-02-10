Expand / Collapse search
2 people dead in New Hampshire after their truck slid on black ice

A truck slid and spun out of control striking a telephone pole

Associated Press
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Two people were killed in a crash in Hooksett after their pickup truck slid on black ice, spun out and struck a telephone pole, police said.

The crash happened on West River Road on Wednesday night, WMUR-TV reported.

In a separate crash, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Littleton, the Caledonian-Record reported. The crash happened on Main Street. The street was closed for part of Wednesday afternoon.

