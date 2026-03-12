Miami Beach loosens spring break restrictions, aims to draw calmer crowds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in two years, the city of Miami Beach is loosening its spring break restrictions as it aims to usher in a calmer crowd.

The Miami International Airport expects more than five million passengers during its 33-day spring break travel season. The periods between March 12–15 and March 19–22 are expected to generate the largest spring break crowds for Miami Beach this year.

"We are divorced with spring break," said Christopher Bess, public information officer with the Miami Beach Police Department. "The last two years, there were no fatalities, no shootings, no chaos."

Miami Beach launched its official "break up with spring break" campaign back in 2024. The city implemented a strict curfew, as well as several road and parking garage closures. This year, the city is lifting some of those restrictions as it aims to attract more families with a series of wellness-focused events.

"Someone who was basically, in a coma for ten years wakes up, and he sees a different Miami Beach, that it's about health and wellness and not just this party scene where anything goes, because Miami Beach is not about anything goes," said Steven Meiner, Miami Beach Mayor. "It's a law and order city. We're going to have a great spring break."

Municipal garages in the Art Deco District are open to the public this year but will have an increased flat parking rate, ranging between $40 to $100. To assist businesses impacted by parking garage rate increases, the city will offer free 24-hour shuttles.

"[Last year] we had barricades along some major stretches in Washington Avenue and Collins, so we're removing a lot of those barricades to allow better access to the businesses, because that's one of the things we heard from businesses that, maybe it was a little tough to get to access," said Meiner.

Dozens of Miami Beach business owners told FOX News the crowds have been nowhere near as big as they used to be, leading to less foot traffic during spring break. But for some restaurants like Poseidon Greek, which experienced the chaos of spring break's past firsthand, it is a welcome change.

"You see less people on the street, like less foot traffic, but it's a lot more business. So we get more customers. People can park, people can walk around safe," said Vasilis Pyliotis, owner of Poseidon Greek on Miami Beach.

He added, "there's less foot traffic, but it's more actual customers that want to go spend money at the restaurant, at the shops, it's not just groups of people walking around and drinking."

Beginning March 5, high-impact measures will be in place every Thursday through Sunday for the entirety of March. That means visitors will notice an increased police presence, limited access to Ocean Drive and DUI enforcement.

"We'll have our real-time intelligence center fully operational with over a thousand cameras throughout the city," shared Bess. "We'll also have our license plate readers operational as well, which in real time can convey any concerning information on wanted persons, stolen vehicles and illegal guns."

While city restrictions are more relaxed for 2026, law enforcement remains committed to cracking down on crime.

"Those who come to our city and break the law, they will be arrested," said Bess.

The city of Miami Beach isn't the only Florida destination cracking down on spring breakers. Panama City Beach announced an 8 p.m. juvenile curfew. Fort Lauderdale is not allowing alcohol or amplified music on beaches, unless the alcohol is sold by an approved hotel vendor.

"It's a transition time," said Pyliotis. "It will take a couple more years to clean up completely. We are in transition, but I think it's going to be better."