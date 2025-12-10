Arkansas mom found shot to death with two children wrote cryptic Facebook post months before killings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woman found dead with her two kids inside their Arkansas mansion made a cryptic Facebook post months before deputies found her dead.

Charity Beallis, 40, and her two children were found dead with gunshot wounds at their home in Bonanza, Arkansas, Dec. 3 during a welfare check, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office. The shooting took place one day after the final divorce hearing for Charity and her estranged husband, Randall, according to 5 News .

Randall allegedly choked Charity Feb. 16, 2025, according to the report. While he was initially charged with aggravated assault on a family member, third-degree domestic battery and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, he pleaded guilty to a single third-degree battery charge in October.

He received a one-year suspended sentence and was issued a no-contact order for his wife or any of her family members, which Charity approved.

Charity filed for divorce shortly after her husband was arrested . The divorce records indicate the two got married in 2015 and stopped living together in February.

In August, months after Randall was accused of choking Charity, she made a cryptic Facebook post, sharing screenshots to an article titled "If a partner has ever strangled you, they will likely kill you."

"If a woman's partner has ever strangled her, even once, her risk of being murdered by that same partner with a gun shoots up 750% compared to a woman who has never been strangled," a Daily Press article shared by Charity states.

The wife and mother added a series of hashtags in the comment section of the post, including "#StopCorruption," #JusticeForVictims," #AccountabilityNow," "#SystemicFailure" and more.

According to the outlet, Charity also commented on a 5 News article in August, writing, "I’m living this battle right now. I am the victim, yet I’ve been treated like the problem while the criminal — a local doctor — is being shielded by the very system that’s supposed to protect us.

"I’ve tried to reach Prosecuting Attorney … but he won’t even accept a letter from me. My voice, as the victim, has been shut out," Charity wrote. "This is not just about me — this is about a system that protects offenders and rejects victims. Lives are at stake, including the lives of young children."

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office wrote in an update on Tuesday that the United States Secret Service and Homeland Security Investigations are now among the agencies involved in the investigation.

A suspect has not been named, deputies added, but they said 12 search warrants are in progress and six have been served.

According to 40/29 News, deputies said Randall, a doctor in Arkansas, was not a suspect as of Friday.

Randall's attorney told the outlet his client has been cooperative with law enforcement and fully supports the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office investigation.

After Charity died Dec. 4, Randall's attorney filed a motion to dismiss the divorce case. Charity was seeking full custody of the children.

Fox News Digital reached out to Randall's attorney for comment.