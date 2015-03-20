Expand / Collapse search
ECONOMY
Published
Last Update December 1, 2015

S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average are heading for record highs

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, file photo, trader Leon Montana works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014, as investors weighed the latest batch of corporate deal news and mixed economic reports on home prices and demand for big-ticket items. The Standard &amp; Poor's 500 index held at 2,000, extending the prior day's gains. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK – Encouraging economic news is sending the stock market further into record territory.

A surge in consumer confidence helped push the Standard & Poor's 500 past 2,000 Tuesday morning, a day after the index closed just short of that milestone.

The Dow Jones industrial average was on track for its own record high.

At midday Eastern time the S&P 500 was up six points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,004.

The Dow rose 67 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,143. The Nasdaq rose 14 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,572.

Amazon rose 3 percent after saying it would buy Twitch, a video streaming company.

Best Buy slumped 5 percent after profits plunged at the consumer electronics store chain.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.39 percent.