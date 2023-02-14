Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Southwest Louisiana schools chief set to retire in July

Louisiana school superintendent retiring after 37 years of service

Associated Press
A Southwest Louisiana schools chief is calling it quits after 37 years of service, the last four as superintendent.

Allen Parish Schools Superintendent Kent Reed announced his retirement Monday at a School Board meeting.

"I have spoken with the board members and would like to announce that when my contract expires on June 30, I will not be seeking an extension and will be officially retiring on July 1," Reed said.

He said the decision did not come easy, noting his time as a high school English teacher, football, basketball and track coach, high school assistant principal, high school principal and supervisor in various roles for the Central School Office, The American Press reported.

The southwest Louisiana schools chief is set to retire in July after 37 years of service, with the last four as superintendent.

"I have truly enjoyed my career as an educator and look forward to the next phase of my life as I enter retirement," he said.

Reed said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, traveling and playing golf. He added that he wants to be remembered as a person who was fair, honest, hard-working and someone who cared about and made decisions for the good of all students.

The School Board will begin advertising for the position in March and hopes to have a new superintendent in place before Reed retires.

Reed said he will do whatever is needed to assure a smooth transition when a new superintendent is appointed.