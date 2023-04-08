Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina woman had 15 dead animals on abandoned property: cops

South Carolina woman Jennifer Marie Hunnicutt, 35, arrested on animal cruelty charges

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
More than a dozen dead animals in various stages of decomposition were found on a woman's abandoned South Carolina property.

Jennifer Marie Hunnicutt, 36, was arrested on 35 animal cruelty charges after police found 15 dead animals, including four dogs, one cat, a Bearded Dragon, a chicken and eight goats during a search warrant-executed search of her expansive Seneca, South Carolina property.

"The deceased animals were either in a state of decomposition or only skeletal remains were recovered," the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Jennifer Marie Hunnicutt, of South Carolina, was arrested on 35 counts of animal cruelty after police found 15 dead animals on her abandoned property

Jennifer Marie Hunnicutt, of South Carolina, was arrested on 35 counts of animal cruelty after police found 15 dead animals on her abandoned property (Oconee County Detention Center)

Police also found six animals that were still alive, including a ram, ewe and four Pygmy Goats, according to the sheriff's office. 

"According to information obtained by Animal Control Deputies, Hunnicutt was not seen at the property location for approximately a month and a-half," the sheriff's office said.

This is the South Carolina property where 15 dead animals were found.

This is the South Carolina property where 15 dead animals were found. (Google Maps)

Hunnicutt was charged with six counts of ill treatment of animals (overworking), 15 counts of ill treatment of animals (torture) and 14 counts of abandonment of animals.

She posted bond and was released from jail on Thursday. 

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48