South Carolina school bus hits teen, crashes into store; at least 6 students treated at hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A school bus in South Carolina lost control and struck a 15-year-old student before crashing into a convenience store, leaving at least six students injured, authorities said Monday.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston, the North Charleston Police Department said.

Investigators determined that the school bus was trying to turn off Luella Avenue onto Montague when the driver lost control.

Police said the bus struck the 15-year-old pedestrian, who was on a sidewalk, before crashing into the building. Another teen was struck by a branch that fell during the collision. Both teens sustained minor injuries and were treated at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

ALABAMA BUS DRIVER CHARGED WITH DUI, SPOTTED DRIVING ERRATICALLY WITH 40 CHILDREN ABOARD

Meanwhile, four of the eight students on board the bus were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. The students aboard the bus were reportedly heading to an elementary school.

Police didn’t immediately release details about the driver. Local news reports say the driver was also hospitalized for injuries.

VIRGINIA SUBSTITUTE SCHOOL BUS DRIVER RUNS OVER PARENT'S FOOT

The North Charleston Fire Department and Building Department were at the scene trying to strengthen the building before the bus is eventually removed, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not immediately release additional information.

Fox News' Mitch Picasso contributed to this report.