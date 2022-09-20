Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina school bus hits teen, crashes into store; at least 6 students treated at hospital

Police in North Charleston, South Carolina, say six students sustained minor injuries following the crash

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
School bus crashes into a building in North Charleston Video

School bus crashes into a building in North Charleston

A North Charleston school bus reportedly hit and injured a 15-year-old student before crashing into a building Tuesday morning.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A school bus in South Carolina lost control and struck a 15-year-old student before crashing into a convenience store, leaving at least six students injured, authorities said Monday.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston, the North Charleston Police Department said.

Investigators determined that the school bus was trying to turn off Luella Avenue onto Montague when the driver lost control.

Police said the bus struck the 15-year-old pedestrian, who was on a sidewalk, before crashing into the building. Another teen was struck by a branch that fell during the collision. Both teens sustained minor injuries and were treated at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

ALABAMA BUS DRIVER CHARGED WITH DUI, SPOTTED DRIVING ERRATICALLY WITH 40 CHILDREN ABOARD

A North Charleston School bus crashes into a building Tuesday morning

A North Charleston School bus crashes into a building Tuesday morning (WSCS)

Meanwhile, four of the eight students on board the bus were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. The students aboard the bus were reportedly heading to an elementary school.

Police didn’t immediately release details about the driver. Local news reports say the driver was also hospitalized for injuries.

VIRGINIA SUBSTITUTE SCHOOL BUS DRIVER RUNS OVER PARENT'S FOOT

Charleston County paramedic responds to the incident following the school bus crash in North Charleston

Charleston County paramedic responds to the incident following the school bus crash in North Charleston (WSCS)

The North Charleston Fire Department and Building Department were at the scene trying to strengthen the building before the bus is eventually removed, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not immediately release additional information.

Fox News' Mitch Picasso contributed to this report.