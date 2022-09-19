Alabama bus driver charged with DUI, spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard.

WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.

A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.

ALABAMA PRISON ESCAPE: INMATE CASEY WHITE, GUARD VICKY WHITE SHARED NEARLY 1,000 PHONE CALLS

ALABAMA MAN IS REUNITED WITH DOG AFTER IT WAS SWEPT OFF IN CARJACKING: HE'S MY 'LITTLE BUDDY'

Nobody was injured. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of the students on the bus.