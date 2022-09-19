Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama bus driver charged with DUI, spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard

Alabama motorist thought the bus driver was having a medical emergency, pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop

Associated Press
A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard.

WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.

A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.

An Alabama bus driver was charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment after failing a field sobriety test with 40 students on board.

Nobody was injured. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of the students on the bus.