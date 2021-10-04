Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
South Carolina police K-9 shot during 8-hour SWAT standoff discharged from vet's office

K-9 Nikos made a strong recovery after suffering multiple gunshot injuries, says the Greenville County Sheriff's Office

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A South Carolina police K-9 that was shot multiple times during an eight-hour standoff with a barricaded suspect last week has been released from the veterinarian’s office after undergoing surgery.

K-9 Nikos, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and his handler Deputy Ryan Humburg were seen on video leaving the vet on Monday, and the sheriff’s office said the canine will continue his recovery at home.

"For those who don't know, Nikos did his job and bravely addressed an armed subject who was wanted for attempting to kill someone by shooting at them multiple times," the sheriff’s office said Friday in an update about the 4-year-old K-9’s health status.

Police had responded to a call Wednesday about a man, identified as 44-year-old Anthony Shay Hawthorne, who fired multiple shots at his mother, FOX Carolina reported

Officers found the suspect armed, and he refused to exit the home. The suspect allegedly created an improvised flamethrower using aerosol spray and a lighter before igniting it at three deputies.

Hawthorne suffered dog bite injuries before being taking into custody. He was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Officers used several tactics in an effort to get the suspect to leave the home, including gas and robots, the station reported. Eventually, deputies deployed K-9 Nikos to subdue the suspect.

"Nikos put his own life on the line in an attempt to get the man in custody and while doing so was shot multiple times by the suspect," the sheriff’s office said.

K-9 Nikos, pictured right with his handler Deputy Ryan Humburg, was released from the vet Monday to continue his recovery at home.

Hawthorne was taken into custody after suffering dog bite injuries, the sheriff said. While Hawthorne was taken to a hospital for treatment of the dog bites, Nikos needed surgery for his gunshot injuries.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for its prayers and kindness as Nikos continues to recover.

Meanwhile, Hawthorne was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and cruelty to a police dog, according to online jail records.

