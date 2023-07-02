South Carolina plane crash near golf course leaves at least one dead, others injured

A small plane crashed near North Myrtle Beach Sunday morning, killing at least one person and injuring others.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Piper PA-32 with four people on board crashed northwest of Grand Stand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around 11 a.m. local time.

Officer Pat Wilkinson of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital that at least one person died in the crash and another, a woman, was taken to the hospital.

Rescue crews were responding to the scene along Pete Dye Drive, which is near the Barefoot Landing Resort and Golf Course, WPDE reported.

Rescue crews found the plane "engulfed in flames," Wilkinson said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating. Further information about the occupants of the plane will be released to the Horry County Coroner's Office once all victims are identified.

The incident comes a week after another small plane crashed into northern Lake Michigan near Beaver Island, killing one person and injuring another.