Michigan
Published

1 dead, 1 wounded in Lake Michigan plane crash

Small plane went down near Beaver Island in Charlevoix County, MI

Associated Press
A small plane crashed into northern Lake Michigan near Beaver Island on Friday, killing one person and injuring another, the Coast Guard and a news report said.

A Coast Guard helicopter was in the area for training and responded quickly to the crash site, where it rescued one person who was in the water, Lt. Phillip Gurtler said in a telephone interview.

Michigan Fox News graphic

A small plane crash in Lake Michigan has left one person dead and another injured.

The rescued person said a second person was trapped in the submerged wreckage, and Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office divers found the second person "unresponsive," Gurtler said.

The second person died, WWTV/WWUP-TV reported. The person who was rescued was transported to a hospital, the report said.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office said it was preparing a statement on the incident but could not release any information immediately over the phone.