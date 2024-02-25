South Carolina man arrested for threatening judge: 'I'll rip your face off'

A South Carolina man was arrested and charged after sending threatening emails to a judge, according to officials.

David Matthew Zwicker, 36, sent nine separate emails between Dec. 30 and Jan. 19 to the judge with no legitimate purpose except to cause a person to "suffer mental or emotional stress," according to an affidavit.

One email to the judge from Jan. 14 said, "I'll rip your face off."

Zwicker was charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official, intimidation of court officials, harassment in the second degree and unlawful communication, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Friday.

He was booked into the Spartanburg Detention Center.