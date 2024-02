Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A South Carolina woman was running late for an appointment and decided to take a shortcut through a cemetery, where she damaged several graves.

Oconee County sheriff's deputies in South Carolina attempted to stop a woman who allegedly told police she was "late for an appointment," but continued to drive down Interstate 85 and across state lines into Lavonia, Georgia.

"In case you saw or heard the law enforcement commotion, well it wasn't us," Lavonia police wrote on Facebook.

The woman then drove into Lavonia Cemetery, where she damaged several graves, the police department wrote.

After striking the graves, the woman jumped out of her vehicle and began running on foot but was quickly captured and taken into custody.

Police said the woman will spend some time with Franklin County Sheriff Steve Thomas before being transported back to Oconee County, South Carolina.