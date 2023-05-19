Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina husband recalls moment he learned his bride was dead

Aric Hutchinson sued alleged drunken driver Jamie Komoroski and four bars he says overserved her

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
The South Carolina groom who lost his bride on their wedding night after an alleged drunken driver slammed into their golf cart tearfully recounted the moment he learned his new wife was dead.

"I remember waking up just kind of foggy, out of sorts," Aric Hutchinson, 36, told ABC's "Good Morning America" of opening his eyes in a hospital after the crash. 

"I could see my mom's face, and you could just tell something was wrong, and I asked her, 'Where's Sam? Where's Sam?' And that's when she told me there was an incident, and Sam didn't make it," he recalled.

Hutchinson said he had no memory of Jamie Komoroski, 25, rear-ending their golf cart April 28.  

MOTHER OF SOUTH CAROLINA BRIDE KILLED IN WEDDING CRASH LASHES OUT AT ACCUSED DRUNK DRIVER

Aric Hutchinson in the hospital next to a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

Groom Aric Hutchinson, left, was seriously injured and lost his wife, Samantha Miller, April 28, on their wedding night after their golf cart was struck by alleged drunken driver Jamie Komoroski. Aric is shown recuperating in the hospital, left, and with his bride on their wedding day. (GoFundMe)

Hutchinson and his new wife, Samantha Miller, 34, had just left their Folly Beach wedding reception under a canopy of sparklers on one of the most joyous days of their lives.

"She stole an amazing human being that should not have been taken."

— Groom Aric Hutchinson on accused drunken driver Jamie Komoroski

Miller, still in her wedding dress, died instantly in the collision, and Hutchinson was seriously injured.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," Hutchinson said. "That night going from an all-time high to an all-time low, it's pretty rough to try to comprehend."

Jamie Komoroski in a white bikini beside a photo of her and her friends drinking wine.

Jamie Komoroski, left, in a photo posted to Instagram one week before she allegedly killed bride Samantha Miller. On the right, Komoroski is pictured drinking wine with friends. (Instagram)

Although he doesn't remember the collision, he does recall his bride's last words to him. 

"I remember her saying she wanted the night to never end," he said, dabbing his eyes with a white tissue. "That was the last thing she said to me."

SOUTH CAROLINA GROOM PLANNING BRIDE'S FUNERAL AFTER TRAGIC WEDDING DAY CRASH

Hutchison suffered broken bones in his back, legs and face as well as bleeding in his brain. 

After spending more than a week in a hospital, he returned to the couple's Folly Beach apartment to continue healing. 

The "Good Morning America" clip shows Hutchinson holding his deceased wife's wedding band and engagement ring.

Jamie Komoroski's booking photo and a picture of the wedding.

Jamie Komoroski, inset, is charged with killing bride Samantha Miller and seriously injuring groom Aric Hutchinson on the couple's wedding night when she slammed her car into their golf cart. The couple is shown leaving their South Carolina wedding reception under a canopy of sparklers minutes before the collision. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office/GoFundMe)

"It's hard, but it's also nice," he said of being in the apartment the couple once shared. "It's got Sam written all over the house."

The interviewer asked Hutchison if he had anything to say to Komoroski. 

WOMAN IN SOUTH CAROLINA WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED BRIDE, INJURED GROOM ON WEDDING NIGHT REEKED OF ALCOHOL: POLICE

"No, I can't right now," he responded, wiping away tears. "She stole an amazing human being that should not have been taken."

Komoroski had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit and was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to police.

Aric Hutchison and Samantha Miller on the beach next to an evidence photo of the mangled car and golf cart.

South Carolina groom Aric Hutchinson and his wife Samantha Miller, who was killed on their wedding night by an alleged drunken driver. An evidence photo, right, of the mangled car and golf cart after the collision. (Facebook/Folly Beach Police)

Danny Dalton, a lawyer for Hutchinson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski and four bars where she allegedly drank "copious amounts of alcohol" the night of the wreck.

The taverns continued to serve Komoroski, even though she was "grossly and dangerously intoxicated" and "slurred and staggered her way through each of these bars," the suit alleges.

Komoroski is jailed without bond on three counts of felony DUI and one count of reckless homicide.

Her attorneys didn't immediately return a request for comment but previously cautioned the public not to "rush to judgment."

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.