North Carolina newlywed bride killed, groom injured as woman allegedly driving drunk slams into their golfcart

A newlywed bride was killed and her husband was injured Friday evening after a woman driving under the influence and more than twice the speed limit slammed into the back of their golf cart near Charleston, South Carolina.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina died in the wreckage. She had just gotten married per Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath.

Authorities say 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a rental car when she hit Miller’s golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday in Folly Beach. The speed limit on the island is 25 mph.

Three others on the golf cart were injured. Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

Komoroski is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces up to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Online records show Komoroski remains in custody at the Charleston County jail without bond as of Monday afternoon. It was not clear if she had retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

