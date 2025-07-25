Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Crime

South Carolina dance teacher arrested after questionable routine uncovers serious allegations

Parents' concerns about dance routine led to investigation uncovering serious misconduct allegations

Louis Casiano
A South Carolina dance teacher was arrested after an investigation that began when parents raised flags about a dance routine "that conflicted with their morals."

Andrea Mizell, 45, is accused of giving her students alcohol, having vulgar conversations with them, showing them sexually explicit photos of herself and touching them inappropriately during dance practice, according to a police incident report obtained by Fox News Digital. 

She was charged with four counts of second-degree assault and battery, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of disseminating harmful material to minors, according to court documents.

FORMER PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHER, 33, CHARGED AFTER 'PROLONGED PATTERN OF ABUSE' WITH TEEN BOY

Andrea Mizell with an image of children dancing

Andrea Mizell is accused of providing alcohol to children and other offenses after an investigation into a dance routine she taught at her studio.   (iStock; Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Hanahan began investigating Mizell when officers responded March 12 to reports of an argument at a dance school. Some of the parents told authorities they were morally conflicted over a dance routine being taught to their children.  

When Mizell reportedly set a time to meet with one concerned parent to discuss the problem, she fled in her car and drove away after seeing several parents at the school, the police report states. Mizell later told police she felt intimidated and left out of fear. 

FORMER PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHER CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE SEXUAL OFFENSES AGAINST 3 CHILDREN

When officers spoke to the children who attended the dance school, they were told Mizell had given them alcohol and was having "vulgar conversations" with them. She also allegedly invited some of them to her apartment and served them margaritas while they watched a movie.

She also allegedly discussed her sex life with the students. 

middle aged couple dance ballroom at a studio

A couple dancing at a ballroom studio.  (iStock)

Students told investigators Mizell had also touched them inappropriately, including "in the private parts on the butt," according to court documents reported in local media.

One student allegedly told police the touching happened multiple times during dance practice and that Mizell would "go out of her way" to touch the student.

Some students claimed Mizell would also change her clothes in front of them, often exposing herself. Fox News Digital has reached out to Mizell for comment. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.