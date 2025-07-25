South Carolina dance teacher arrested after questionable routine uncovers serious allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A South Carolina dance teacher was arrested after an investigation that began when parents raised flags about a dance routine "that conflicted with their morals."

Andrea Mizell, 45, is accused of giving her students alcohol, having vulgar conversations with them, showing them sexually explicit photos of herself and touching them inappropriately during dance practice, according to a police incident report obtained by Fox News Digital.

She was charged with four counts of second-degree assault and battery, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of disseminating harmful material to minors, according to court documents.

Police in Hanahan began investigating Mizell when officers responded March 12 to reports of an argument at a dance school. Some of the parents told authorities they were morally conflicted over a dance routine being taught to their children.

When Mizell reportedly set a time to meet with one concerned parent to discuss the problem, she fled in her car and drove away after seeing several parents at the school, the police report states. Mizell later told police she felt intimidated and left out of fear.

When officers spoke to the children who attended the dance school, they were told Mizell had given them alcohol and was having "vulgar conversations" with them. She also allegedly invited some of them to her apartment and served them margaritas while they watched a movie.

She also allegedly discussed her sex life with the students.

Students told investigators Mizell had also touched them inappropriately, including "in the private parts on the butt," according to court documents reported in local media.

One student allegedly told police the touching happened multiple times during dance practice and that Mizell would "go out of her way" to touch the student.

Some students claimed Mizell would also change her clothes in front of them, often exposing herself. Fox News Digital has reached out to Mizell for comment.