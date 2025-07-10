Expand / Collapse search
Former public school teacher, 33, charged after 'prolonged pattern of abuse' with teen boy

South Carolina educator Nicole Callaham faces multiple criminal sexual conduct charges in case spanning two years

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A former South Carolina teacher was charged with having a prolonged inappropriate relationship with a teenage boy. 

Nicole Ballew Callaham, 33, turned herself in to the Anderson County Detention Center Thursday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said. 

She was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 

FORMER PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHER CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE SEXUAL OFFENSES AGAINST 3 CHILDREN

Nicole Ballew Callaham, 33, mugshot

Nicole Ballew Callaham, a former South Carolina teacher, was charged with inappropriate conduct with a minor. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives began investigating Callaham in May and found that the alleged misconduct began in 2021 and continued for at least two years. 

Callaham, a teacher at the time, began "grooming behavior" with the boy in his early teen years, authorities said. 

"The relationship intensified as she reportedly signed the student out of school, transported him to practices and served as a supervisor for after-school activities," the sheriff's office said. "These repeated interactions led to a prolonged pattern of abuse, which was corroborated by search warrants and ongoing cooperation with the victim’s family."

ILLINOIS TEACHER INDICTED ON 52 ADDITIONAL CHARGES IN STUDENT SEXUAL ABUSE CASE

The boy came forward after turning 18, "following time spent processing the experience and trauma associated with the abuse," authorities said. 

In addition to the charges in Anderson County, the Greenville City Police Department has brought similar charges against Callaham. 

New bodycam footage released of Illinois teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student Video

The alleged conduct extended into its jurisdiction when the boy attended school in Greenville. Callaham has resigned from Anderson School District Five

Fox News Digital has reached out to the district. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.