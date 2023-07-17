South Carolina convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh appears shirtless in leaked prison photos

Convicted South Carolina murderer Alex Murdaugh appeared shirtless in leaked images taken on a prison-issued tablet that he can play games on and make FaceTime calls with.

The dozens of images that leaked from the tablet were obtained by YouTube channel Phone Calls from Prison, according to the New York Post, which gained access to the photos through a Freedom of Information Request to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life terms in prison on March 3 for shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and his son, Paul, 22, in June 2021.

The murder convictions, though, do not appear to have stopped the once prominent personal injury lawyer and part-time prosecutor from relaxing in prison.

In the dozens of images that leaked, a pasty Murdaugh is either donning a white prison-issued t-shirt, or no shirt at all.

"Alex Murdaugh’s OnlyFans premiere," YouTuber JumpsuitPablo said in a video posted two days ago. "I’m just kidding. It’s not his OnlyFans premiere, but we have some leaked selfies. I’m sure he didn’t want these bad boys getting out."

The photos of the 55-year-old disgraced attorney, who sometimes has headphones on or is caught mid-yawn, are believed to have been taken automatically by the device when he logged on.

All the pictures were taken from the maximum-security prison with the South Carolina Department of Corrections in the month of June and show Murdaugh’s hair has grown back since the first photo of him with a shaved head appeared in March.

The leaked photos come nearly three months after it was revealed that Murdaugh was receiving numerous prison love letters, including from one admirer who says she has been told she is a spitting image of actress Jessica Biel.

Fox News Digital obtained 86 pages of the emails and love letters in April, which Murdaugh received since his sentencing.

Many of his fans sent money to his commissary account.

Like many prisoners, Murdaugh is provided with a tablet that has limited internet access, email and phone capability.

Murdaugh has denied he is guilty of killing his wife and son and is appealing the verdict.

Fox News Digital's Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.