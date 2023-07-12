Expand / Collapse search
Alex Murdaugh's 1st post-conviction prison call to son Buster made public: 'Proud of you'

Murdaugh placed the less than 1 minute call from South Carolina's McCormick Correctional Institution

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Convicted South Carolina killer Alex Murdaugh chatted awkwardly with his son in their first publicly released prison call, according to audio obtained by FitsNews.

"Hey, buddy," Murdaugh said from the McCormick Correctional Institution, where he is serving two life terms for fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, 52, and his son, Paul, 22.

"Hey I don’t have a whole of time I just boarded a ferry to go back to Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie (Island)," his son, Buster Murdaugh replied.

"Yeah I know, I – I been trying to call – I was supposed to call you while you were with Jim, um, about this meeting," said Murdaugh, 55, likely referring to his defense attorney, Jim Griffin. "But anyway. How about text him and let him know I’m trying to call him?"

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Buster Murdaugh left main image, Alex Murdaught to right, with inset family shot

Buster Murdaugh, left, arrives for his father's double murder trial in South Carolina. Alex Murdaugh, right, is sentenced to two life terms March 3, 2023, for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, center. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital/ Andrew J. Whitaker for The Post and Courier via Pool/ Facebook )

"Mm-kay," Buster told his father on the call, which connected May 16 at 5:38 p.m.

"Did he talk to you about that – about the thing (line crackles) that I told him?" asked Murdaugh.

ALEX MURDAUGH CONVICTED OF MURDER IN FATAL SHOOTING OF WIFE AND SON

"No, I can’t really understand you either," Buster said.

"Alright, alright … I’m gone, um, I’m going to leave word with Jim, and he’ll be in touch with you," Murdaugh said.

At the end of the 42-second conversation, Murdaugh told Buster, "Love you."

Alex Murdaugh booking photo, left, aerial shot of prison at right

Alex Murdaugh has been transferred to the McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina. (South Carolina Department of Corrections/Google maps)

After an awkward pause Buster responded, "Alright, love you, too."

"Proud of you," Murdaugh added.

"Thanks," Buster said, quickly hanging up.

ALEX MURDAUGH PRISON LOVE LETTERS: ADMIRER SAYS SHE'S ‘JESSICA BIEL’ LOOK-ALIKE

The pair may have spoken before the May 16 call after Murdaugh was convicted in March of the double murder, but it was the first time the disbarred attorney called his son directly, according to records obtained by the local news outlet.

Murdaugh has insisted he is innocent and is appealing the verdict. The call was obtained through South Carolina's Freedom of Information Act.

Buster drinking water outside courthouse

Buster Murdaugh sips from a bottle of water as he leaves Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Murdaugh's father, Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty for the double slaying of his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie. (Larry Paci for Fox News Digital)

Sources told FitsNews that the call occurred around the time Buster was filming an interview for Fox Nation's upcoming documentary on the Murdaugh family.

Filming for the three-part series took place on Daufuskie Island – suggesting that Buster may have been returning from the shoot at the time he received the call from his father, the outlet reported.

Buster has stood by his father since the murders, attending every day of the Colleton County trial and testifying for the defense. 

He told jurors his dad was "destroyed, heartbroken" after finding the dead bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting estate in Moselle.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.