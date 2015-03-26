South Carolina city official charged with kidnapping

A Mauldin city official has been charged with kidnapping after a woman said he prevented her from leaving an office.

An arrest warrant accuses public works director William Greg Fincher with kidnapping after the woman said he would not allow her to leave the department

The warrant states that the woman got away Thursday by climbing an eight-foot chain link fence. The warrant says the woman hurt her hand in climbing the fence.

Her name has not been released.

City Administrator Trey Eubanks says Fincher has been placed on paid administrative leave. It was not clear if he has an attorney.