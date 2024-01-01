Soros' Southampton, NY estate latest to fall victim to fake 911 'swatting' call

The Southampton Village, New York estate of George Soros was reportedly swatted on Saturday, adding the billionaire to a list of other high-profile individuals who have become victims of the 911 pranks over the past couple of weeks.

The New York Post reported that the Southampton Village Police Department received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, during which the caller said he shot his wife and was threatening to kill himself at the mansion on Old Town Road.

Officers then rushed to the scene, but the call turned out to be false, the publication cited Southampton Village Detective Sergeant Herman Lamison as saying.

Southampton Village Police, including Lamison, did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

Still, the Post said it acquired a recording of the police radio traffic in which one officer who responded to the scene said they spoke to security, searched the premises and determined it was a "negative problem."

Soros has backed dozens of far-left prosecutor candidates across several cities as part of his efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system, including Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in Chicago, former DA Kim Gardner in St. Louis and others.

However, Soros' work to overhaul the criminal justice system extends beyond prosecutors.

One group funded by Soros, the Open Society Policy Center, which is an advocacy nonprofit in the Soros-bankrolled Open Society Foundations network, funneled $15.18 million to Future Forward USA Action in 2022 for research and "content testing on critical policy issues."

The nonprofit is tied to President Biden’s main outside super PAC for the 2024 elections, which evaluates crucial policy matters, according to records.

Since the 2020 election, Future Forward USA Action – which does not identify its donors – has steered $77 million into the Future Forward PAC, according to a search of Federal Election Commission records. During that time, the PAC raised roughly $181 million, meaning that more than 40% of the Biden PAC's funds came from its affiliated dark money nonprofit.

Soros is the latest high-level figure to be swatted in the past few weeks.

The home of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was swatted Friday evening and came after she disqualified former President Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot late Thursday.

On Christmas Day, Republican U.S. Reps. Brandon Wiliams of New York and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were also the targets of swatting calls.

Then on Tuesday, Republican state Rep. Kevin D. Miller of Ohio reported that he was swatted.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson and Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.